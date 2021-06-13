Age of Empires IV Is Coming on October 28th, Included with Game Pass

During the joint Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 conference, Microsoft announced the release date of Age of Empires IV. The new chapter in the beloved real-time strategy series will be available on October 28th on Windows PC, included as all Microsoft titles with the Game Pass subscription service.

Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation. Choose your path to greatness with 8 diverse civilizations, 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions that include legendary historical figures, user generated content tools for custom games, 8 player multiplayer modes, and a tutorial system and story mode designed for first time players to help achieve easy setup and success.

Check out the new gameplay trailer below.

