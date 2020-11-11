AEW Wrestling is Getting a Game and the Director of WWF No Mercy is Involved

Mainstream wrestling games haven’t been great for a good long while. WWE 2K20 was so bad the series had to take a year off, and this year’s WWE 2K Battlegrounds smothered any good ideas with overbearing microtransactions. Thankfully, there’s a new alternative to WWE in town, All-Elite Wrestling, and it seems they’re going to be offering gamers an alternative as well. A new AEW HD console game was announced last night by Kenny Omega (in a Steve-Jobs-style turtleneck and stunning pair of dad jeans) along with a couple decent-sounding mobile titles. You can check out the announcement video below (which you should definitely do, because it’s kind of hilarious).

The EDF To Deploy Once Again In Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

The AEW console game will be developed by Yuke’s, who made the WWE 2K games for years, which may sound like a red flag, but the so-so quality of their recent games was largely due to the grinding yearly treadmill they’ve been on. Yuke’s has also made great wrestling games, like Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain, and hopefully with the opportunity to take a breath and reset, they can produce something good again. They’ll also have some help, as the director of the beloved WWF No Mercy, Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, will be involved in the project. Kenny Omega had the following the say about the AEW game in a press release…

When I first signed with AEW, I asked Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling games ever. With masterminds like Geta and the incredible team at Yuke’s, we are well on the path to deliver a fresh, vastly superior gaming experience that our fans deserve.

In addition to the AEW console game, two mobile games were announced – AEW Elite GM and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing. AEW Elite GM lets you book your own promotion with various real stars, while AEW Casino lets you play blackjack, poker, and other games with an AEW flavor.

The HD AEW game is coming to current and next-gen consoles. A release date has yet to be set. Meanwhile, AEW Casino launches this “winter” and AEW Elite GM comes out sometime in 2021. What do you think wrestling fans? Excited for the future of AEW Games?