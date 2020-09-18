AeroCool Introduces The Mirage 5: The Air Cooler That Looks Like An AIO Block

Many PC builders looking at AeroCool Mirage 5 for the first time may think it's an AIO water block, not a CPU Air cooler. This is because of the incredibly unique design of the Mirage 5; this CPU air cooler features a cylindrical design, which is considerably different from standard CPU Air coolers. This Air cooler uses five 6 mm copper heat pipes that make direct contact with the CPU, allowing for more efficient heat transfer.

The AeroCool Mirage 5 CPU cooler features a cylindrical design with a redesigned fan

The AeroCool Mirage 5 CPU cooler features a unique design by not conforming to the standard tower-type CPU design instead featuring a cylindrical structure that allows for a smaller overall design when compared to the traditional design. This CPU cooler is stated to handle thermal loads of up to 150-watts.

This cylindrical design features high-efficiency fins that have a matte black coating and are cooled by a powerful fan that has taken its design inspiration from a turbojet design. This fan offers a maximum speed of 3,000 RPM while the fan features a minimum speed of 1,200 RPM. AeroCool states that even at the full speed, this fan will only make 30 dBA of noise, AeroCool states this because the cylindrical impeller that happens to have a low diameter when viewed from the top.

This CPU cooler uses a total of five heat pipes that provides a flat and smooth surface to increase the contact surface area. This increase in contact surface allows for minimal heat transfer loss because of the direct contact that the heat pipes make with the CPU.

The top of the AeroCool Mirage 5 CPU cooler features an infinity RGB lit mirror on the top of the cooler itself; this allows the lighting showcased on the top to be completely customizable using the motherboard's RGB header and RGB software. This infinity mirror RGB design makes the top look like it has endless RGB rigs to mesmerize and make your PC look both unique and fantastic!

AeroCool has yet to reveal when this CPU cooler with be available for purchase or what the price of this innovative CPU cooler will be!