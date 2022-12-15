Fire Emblem Engage Shows Off its “Somniel” Home Base, Social Elements, Pet Collecting, More

Thus far most of the trailers and information for Fire Emblem Engage has focused its core gameplay and signature Engage system, which allows you to tap into the powers of favorite Fire Emblem characters from the past. That’s all fine and good, but some have worried the social elements from other recent games in the series may have been dialed back. Well, turns out there’s no need for concern.

The latest Fire Emblem Engage trailer introduces the “Somniel,” your floating island headquarters. Here you can do typical Fire Emblem stuff like building your bond with teammates, outfit your crew, and fight your way through the Tower of Trials. That said, there are also some quirkier activities on offer, like lounging by the pool, working out, collecting a farm full of animals, and more. Check out Nintendo’s full overview of the Somniel, below.

Looks like there will be plenty of ways to waste your time between core story missions. Haven’t been keeping up with Fire Emblem Engage? Here’s a quick official description…

“In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.”

Team up with iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem games

“Summon valiant heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in this brand-new Fire Emblem story. Aside from merging appearances, Engaging lets you inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends. The turn-based, tactical battle system returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage to carefully craft your strategy.”

Fire Emblem Engage marches onto Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.