Adobe Illustrator Is Now Available On iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Adobe Illustrator is finally available on iPad, after its unveiling in November 2019. The app had been in testing for some time, and is now available for all Creative Cloud subscribers.

After Photoshop for iPad, Illustrator is the second professional app by Adobe to be completely reimagined for multi-touch and Apple Pencil. Despite the lackluster reviews for the initial Photoshop release on iPad, Adobe continued working on improving it, alongside Illustrator, which utilizes a similar user interface.

Illustrator has a simple but intuitive user interface that stays out of the way when using the Apple Pencil, but provides access to all tools with just a tap away. Behind the streamlined interface are complex tools for precise drawing, shape creation, path tracing, outlining, and much more. If you have an Apple Pencil, you can take full advantage of the capabilities that Illustrator provides with pen, pencil, brushes, and more.

Here are the complete release notes for Illustrator for iPad:

INTUITIVE AND PRECISE DRAWING WITH APPLE PENCIL • Natural ways to draw — Make lines and curves using the Pen, Pencil, and Brush tools • Pinpoint editing — Create perfect graphics without quality loss with Smart Delete, Simplify Path, and more • Point precision — Edit graphics down to the point, radius, or angle level NEW WAYS TO MAKE STUNNING PATTERNS AND SHAPES • Radial, grid, and mirror repeat — Turn graphics into sophisticated patterns • Polygon shape creation — Make objects out of circles, triangles, squares, and stars • Shape merging and extraction — Use Shape Builder or Pathfinder to combine multiple shapes THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE TYPE TOOLKIT FOR IPAD • 18,000+ fonts — Use one of the thousands of high-quality fonts included in the Adobe Fonts library • Fonts of your own — Upload and design with any of your own licensed fonts and use them on both desktop and iPad • Type on a path — Bend and flow text onto the surface of lines and shapes • Outlined text — Turn text into an editable format that can be modified without limits • Variable fonts — They’re infinitely customizable • Color fonts — Explore gorgeous color variations and gradients that are built into the font BRILLIANT COLORS AND GRADIENTS • Point gradients — Drag and drop colors to create dynamic blends of diffused colors • 20+ color books — Use industry-standard color swatches or incorporate your own SEAMLESS MOVEMENT BETWEEN DEVICES AND APPS • File syncing between Illustrator on the desktop and on the iPad — Projects are automatically synced and accessible across devices • Photoshop import — Easily place a Photoshop image into your Illustrator design • Standard file format export — Create, save, and open Illustrator (AI) files with no loss of quality, and export in the most common formats, including SVG, PDF, PNG, and PSD. KEEPING TABS ON THE LATEST CREATIVE TRENDS • Livestreaming — Watch and learn from top design-industry creatives daily, right within the app • Trends to discover — Explore projects by other creatives

Just like the initial release of Photoshop for iPad, Illustrator is not a fully-featured release yet. Adobe is working on adding new features over time which will include new brushes, effects, and Adobe Sensei support. Adobe has a very interesting behind the scenes look at the process of redesigning Illustrator for iPad. Check it out here.

If you are interested in using Adobe Illustrator on your iPad, be prepared to buy a Creative Cloud subscription which costs $9.99 per month.

Download Illustrator for iPad