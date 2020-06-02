Addlink Introduces the S68 M.2 NVMe SSD Series

Addlink has introduced the S68 NVMe SSD Series, this series of SSDs are built in the M.2 2280 form factor and this SSD features a total of three capacities, these capacities a 256 GB model, a 512 GB model, and a 1 TB model. These drives make use of the NVMe Gen3 x4 1.3 interface that powers the good speed that these drives are able to offer.

Each model offers slightly different speeds, for the 256 GB model offers a 2,000 / 1,200 read and write speeds respectively. The 512 GB model offers a 2,100 / 1,700 read and write speed and the 1 TB model has a read and write speed 2,500 / 2,100 respectively. The speeds provided by these drives are perfect as a computer's C drive, where the computer boots from.

The Addlink S65 SSD offers top-tier performance for both gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to either build a new computer or to upgrade an existing PC. The maximum capacity being 1 TB means that this drive would be perfect for a steam library or as the main storage drive.

This drive offers up to five times the speed offered by a standard SATA III drives, the maximum speed being up to 2,500 MB/s. Part of this fantastic speed is powered by the 3D NAND flash that is utilized by these drives. Addlink's S68 M.2 PCIe follows NVMe and utilizes the PCIe Gen3 x 4 interface, meaning four lanes are used for transmitting and receiving data simultaneously.

These drives also offer fantastic endurance thank s to the cutting-edge 3D NAND-based architecture in addition to the fact that these drives offer support for HMB, or Host Memory Buffer and Thermal throttling SmartZIP. This is a mechanism to ensure that the drive doesn't get too hot and if needed slows the performance of the NAND flash chips until the drive itself is back within normal operating temperatures. All of these features allow the S68 NVMe SSDs to offer not only a superior endurance but also stability for the higher-end applications that users may need.

Sadly, no information regarding pricing or availability has been announced at this time.