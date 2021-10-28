ADATA XPG LANCER DDR5 Memory Launch, First For Company With Up To 16GB & 5200 Mbps

XPG introduces the first DDR5 gaming memory module for the company, the XPG LANCER DDR5. XPG LANCER offers increased bandwidth, allocates more bandwidth per CPU core, and reaches frequencies of up to 5,200 Mbps, and offers up to 16GB worth of memory allocation.

The DDR5 memory from XPG also offers "a PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) and ECC (Error Correcting Code)," increasing both "performance and stability" with the new XPG LANCER line.

XPG’s First DDR5 Gaming Memory

The XPG LANCER ushers in the DDR5 era for XPG gaming memory. Reaching frequencies of up to 5,200 MT/s, it delivers a major performance boost for gaming and overclocking. With error-correcting code, (ECC) this module can correct errors automatically in real-time. In addition to greatly reducing the burden of CPU calculations, it also provides increased stability and reliability.

Made for Gamers and Overclockers

The use of high-quality ICs and PCBs ensures uncompromised performance and reliable overclocking, ideal for discerning gamers and overclockers. With support for Intel® XMP 3.0, users can get overclock easily without the need to go into BIOS. There is no need to repeatedly adjust and fine-tune overclocking parameters.

RGB Gaming Flair

The XPG LANCER features customizable RGB lighting. Users can choose between different effects (static, breathing, and comet) or synchronize the lights with their favorite songs via Music Mode. All this can be done through RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands.

The XPG LANCER DDR5 memory is set to be available in 16GB memory, 5200MT/s, and offers both single-channel and dual-channel kits. Next year, XPG is planning on releasing in the same line a 6000 Mbps version. No word yet on pricing or availability.