Adata teases the XPG Gaia mini-PC!

Adata teased the brand's XPG Gaia mini-PC, which looks similar to Intel's Ghost Canyon NUC. Adata has been developing the XPG Gaia along with Intel with this mini-PC utilizing a 5-liter chassis that is similar to Intel's Ghost Canyon NUC.

The Element utilizes Intel's 8th generation Whiskey Lake chips that are inside a 15-watt cooling efficiency. This PC also has one empty PCIe slot for a graphics card that can have a length of up to 20.32 cm (8 inches), this PC comes with a 500W 80 Plus Platinum power supply. It will be interesting to see if Adata's mini-PC will be released around the same time as Intel's new NUC. Intel Ghost Canyon is reportedly powered by 9th-generation processors like Core i5-9300H, Core i7-9750H, or Core i9-9980HK.

The airflow inside this case is offered the mesh design which utilizes two fans located at the top of the case to discharge the heat into the surrounding area. The IO ports of this chassis include two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A interfaces, a 3.5 mm audio interface, and an SD card reader, the Power button is also located on the front.

Intel's decision to allow other manufacturers access to the Element ecosystem is a very wise decision on Intel's part as the Element series need more products to take off. While Adata has opted to copy Intel's chassis, other manufacturers are sure to make their own unique design, and this allows for much more variation in what was a minimal market.