Actraiser Renaissance Is Now out on PC and Consoles

Actraiser Renaissance, the remake of the classic SNES game developed by Quintet, is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.

The remake of this classic game comes with remastered 2D graphics, 15 new tracks, re-arranged soundtrack by original composer Yuzo Koshiro, new stories, expanded gameplay, and more.

Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil!

Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro - now remastered! Help humanity flourish by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil. NEW FEATURES Remastered 2D graphics present the game in beautiful HD

15 new music tracks, as well as re-arranged original tracks by Actraiser composer Yuzo Koshiro!

New stories, expanded action and realm management gameplay, additional action stages, an all-new realm, and a new, powerful boss!

Auto-save and difficulty levels

Actraiser is still today among the most unique games ever released, so its surprising return as Actraiser Renaissance is quite welcome. Being a massive fan of Quintet's games, I hope this remake will pave the way for the remaking of other titles from the developer such as the excellent Illusion of Gaia and Terranigma.

Actraiser Renaissance is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.