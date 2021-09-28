Activision Blizzard Pays $18 Million to Settle Lawsuit with EEOC

In a press release shared a few hours ago, Activision Blizzard revealed to have settled a lawsuit with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which had been conducting an investigation into the company for three years.

Activision Blizzard agreed to set up an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants. Any leftovers not claimed by anyone will be directed to charities that advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness around harassment and gender equality issues as well as company diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as approved by the EEOC.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said:

There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences. I am sorry that anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to make Activision Blizzard one of the world’s most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces. We will continue to be vigilant in our commitment to the elimination of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. We thank the EEOC for its constructive engagement as we work to fulfill our commitments to eradicate inappropriate conduct in the workplace.

Additionally, the company claims to be taking the following steps to ensure no further discrimination or harassment will take place in its midst.

Upgrading policies, practices, and training to further prevent and eliminate harassment and discrimination in its workplaces, including implementing an expanded performance review system with a new equal opportunity focus;

Providing ongoing oversight and review of the Company’s training programs, investigation policies, disciplinary framework, and compliance by appointing a third-party equal opportunity consultant whose findings will be regularly reported to our Board of Directors as well as the Commission.

This is only one of Activision Blizzard's current woes, of course. The company is also facing another lawsuit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) and a separate investigation started by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).