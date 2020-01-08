Acer’s Predator X38 Is A Curved Monitor that has a 175 Hz Refresh Rate

With Curved Monitors being much more mainstream, Acer introduced its new top-of-the-line ultrawide curved gaming monitor, the Predator X38. The Predator X38 will be the industry's first curved monitor to not only have a UWQHD+ resolution but a 175 Hz refresh rate too.

Acer's Predator X38 has a 2300R curvature on a 37.5-inch IPS panel. The Predator X38 offers a 3840 x 1600 resolution, a 1ms GtG response time, and a 175 Hz refresh rate in the included overclocked mode. This incredible resolution, along with the larger overall size makes this monitor perfect for immersive gaming as well as watching Ultra-HD videos filmed in an aspect ratio of 2.35:1 or 2.40:1.

This monitor is aimed at gamers, and as such, the Predator X38 supports NVIDIA's G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology and has a DisplayHDR 400 certification. At the same time, the normal and peak brightness levels were not stated by Acer, but at peak should be 400 nits. This display can also reproduce 98.5% of the P3 color gamut, this color space is very commonly used for digital movie projection and is a part of the Ultra HD Premium specification.

For connectivity, this display has both, a DisplayPort 1.4 port and one HDMI 2.0 port, and this monitor also has a dual-port USB 3.0 hub to plug in peripherals and has two 7 watt speakers. If listening to headphones is preferred, this monitor also comes with one 3.5 mm Audio Out port located on the back. The Predator X38 also has flicker-free technology and NVIDIA's G-Sync technology allowing for amazing visuals while stopping any screen tearing while gaming at the higher refresh rate that this monitor offers!

The ergonomic stand that comes with the Predator X38 looks amazing, seemingly resembling the armor of the Predator character to emphasize the nature of the device. This stand can also adjust height, tilt, and swivel to have the most optimized viewing position. This Predator is planned to be available in Europe and the US in April for €2,199 and $2,399, respectively.