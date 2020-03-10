Acer’s KG241Q Pbiip 23.6″, 144Hz Monitor is On Sale For $150 US
Acer's KG241Q Pbiip 23.6" Monitor is presently priced at $149.99, which is 25% off when compared to the usual price of $199.99. This lower price tag makes this monitor fantastic for anyone looking to upgrade their current gaming setup to include a 144Hz monitor, or anyone looking to get into playing more competitive games.
This monitor has a wide array of features which makes this monitor stand out when compared to other 144 Hz displays currently on the market, these features are:
- Full HD resolution
- The KG241Q 23.6" monitor offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with an aspect ratio of 16:9. This resolution allows this monitor to provide stunning, high-quality images with excellent details at an affordable price.
- AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
- AMD's Radeon FreeSync technology allows gamers to wave adios to stuttering and screen tearing, with this technology enabled the monitor's refresh rate is synced with the graphics card's frames.
- This technology allows this monitor to offer an exceptionally smooth gaming experience.
- 1 ms Response time
- The 1 ms response time GtG, or Gray to Gray, enhances gamer's in-game experience.
- The fast response times allow the fast-moving action or any dramatic transitions to be rendered smoothly without any smearing or ghosting on this monitor.
- Connectivity
- This monitor features a single DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, which allows a total of three connections to this fantastic monitor.
- 144Hz refresh rate
- The 144 Hz refresh rate offers a faster refresh rate to deliver an ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes.
- This monitor shortens the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag, and provides gamers an excellent in-game experience.
- Acer VisionCare
- Acer VisionCare includes several technologies to both reduce eye strain and provide a more comfortable viewing experience.
- VisionCare allows gamers to say goodbye to screen flickering and shields your eyes from eye-straining blue light.
This monitor is discounted to $149.99 means that this monitor is perfect for anyone looking to either upgrade to a 144 Hz monitor or upgrade to a standard gaming monitor that Acer has provided here.