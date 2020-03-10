Acer’s KG241Q Pbiip 23.6″, 144Hz Monitor is On Sale For $150 US

Acer's KG241Q Pbiip 23.6" Monitor is presently priced at $149.99, which is 25% off when compared to the usual price of $199.99. This lower price tag makes this monitor fantastic for anyone looking to upgrade their current gaming setup to include a 144Hz monitor, or anyone looking to get into playing more competitive games.

Acer's KG241Q Pbiip 23.6" Monitor is a fantastic monitor with a currently fantastic price tag with it, allowing this monitor to be a perfect addition to anyone's gaming setup!

This monitor has a wide array of features which makes this monitor stand out when compared to other 144 Hz displays currently on the market, these features are:

Full HD resolution The KG241Q 23.6" monitor offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with an aspect ratio of 16:9. This resolution allows this monitor to provide stunning, high-quality images with excellent details at an affordable price.

AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology AMD's Radeon FreeSync technology allows gamers to wave adios to stuttering and screen tearing, with this technology enabled the monitor's refresh rate is synced with the graphics card's frames. This technology allows this monitor to offer an exceptionally smooth gaming experience.

1 ms Response time The 1 ms response time GtG, or Gray to Gray, enhances gamer's in-game experience. The fast response times allow the fast-moving action or any dramatic transitions to be rendered smoothly without any smearing or ghosting on this monitor.

Connectivity This monitor features a single DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, which allows a total of three connections to this fantastic monitor.

144Hz refresh rate The 144 Hz refresh rate offers a faster refresh rate to deliver an ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes. This monitor shortens the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag, and provides gamers an excellent in-game experience.

Acer VisionCare Acer VisionCare includes several technologies to both reduce eye strain and provide a more comfortable viewing experience. VisionCare allows gamers to say goodbye to screen flickering and shields your eyes from eye-straining blue light.



This monitor is discounted to $149.99 means that this monitor is perfect for anyone looking to either upgrade to a 144 Hz monitor or upgrade to a standard gaming monitor that Acer has provided here.