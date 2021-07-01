Acer Rolls Out TGP Upgrades For Its Lineup of RTX 3000 Series Based Laptops

Acer is rolling out TGP updates on several of the GeForce RTX 3000 series gaming laptops. TGP stands for "total graphics power", which allows a specified amount of power that the device's graphics commands from the CPU, creating the bus image specified by those commands, and formulates the finalized output to the device's graphics hardware. This number is utilized by NVIDIA's Dynamic Boost and AMD's Smart Shift graphics technology.

The newest Acer firmware update increases the amount of total graphics power for up to 35 of their GeForce RTX 3000 gaming laptops, such as Helios 300 series, Triton 300 and 300 SE series, and Nitro 5 series of gaming laptops. The power increase from the total graphics power of the graphics processing unit appears to be between a minimum of five to a maximum of thirty watts.

Our claim to gaming hardware is to offer a balance between the best possible CPU and GPU performance, volume and durability. Accordingly, we are pleased to be able to offer both interested buyers and many of our existing customers improved graphics performance with the BIOS update. -Marcel Behm, Senior Business Manager of Acer Germany

Alex Casas, Hardware Reporter here at Wccftech mentions in this story about NVIDIA requiring laptop manufacturers to list full specifications including information about the clock and total graphics power. By manufacturers having to be open about this information, it assists consumers when choosing the right gaming laptop that will suit their needs.

Acer has yet to divulge any information on any increases in temperature of both the central processing unit or the graphics processing unit for the affected laptops mentioned. Gaming laptop consumers who are interested in updating the total graphics power of their Acer laptop can find more information as well as the update on Acer's website. The first Acer GeForce RTX series to release the update is the Acer Helios 300 PH315-54 model.

Jan-Frederik Timm (@jftimm_ on Twitter) of ComputerBase compiled a list of the Acer GeForce RTX 3000 series gaming laptops to be affected by the newest firmware update in the near future. Here is the information recreated in the list below.

MODEL GPU TGP (OLD) TGP (NEW) DIFFERENCE VIA Acer Helios 300 PH317-53 RTX 3060 100 105 5 BIOS/FW RTX 3070 100 105 5 BIOS/FW RTX 3080 105 105 5 BIOS/FW PH315-54 RTX 3070 100 110 10 BIOS/FW PH317-55 RTX 3050 Ti 80 95 15 ex works RTX 3060 100 130 30 ex works RTX 3070 135 140 5 ex works Triton 300 PT315-53 RTX 3050 Ti 75 85 10 ex works RTX 3060 95 105 10 ex works RTX 3070 95 110 15 ex works RTX 3080 95 110 15 ex works Triton 300 SE PT314-51s RTX 3050 Ti 75 85 10 BIOS/FW RTX 3060 75 90 15 BIOS/FW Nitro 5 AN515-45 RTX 3060 85 95 10 BIOS/FW RTX 3070 85 100 15 BIOS/FW RTX 3080 85 100 15 BIOS/FW AN515-55 RTX 3050 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3050 Ti 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3060 85 95 5 BIOS/FW AN515-56 RTX 3050 70 75 5 BIOS/FW AN515-57 RTX 3050 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3050 Ti 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3060 85 95 10 ex works RTX 3070 85 100 15 ex works AN517-41 RTX 3060 85 95 10 BIOS/FW RTX 3070 85 100 15 BIOS/FW RTX 3080 85 100 15 BIOS/FW AN517-52 RTX 3050 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3050 Ti 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3060 85 95 10 BIOS/FW AN517-53 RTX 3050 70 75 5 BIOS/FW AN517-54 RTX 3050 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3050 Ti 70 75 5 ex works RTX 3060 85 95 10 ex works RTX 3070 85 100 15 ex works

Source: ComputerBase, Acer