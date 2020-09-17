Acer Releases The CB342CKC OmegaLine UW-QHD Monitor

Acer has released its brand new ultrawide monitor known as the CB342CKC OmegaLine. This Ultra-Wide monitor features a 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 75 Hz. This monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio and even features a 1 ms response time. The monitor also features support for AMD's FreeSync technology, which eliminates any screen tearing or screen stuttering.

Acer releases the CB342CKC OmegaLine monitor features UWQHD Screen & a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz

The CB342CKC OmegaLine monitor features a resolution of UWQHD, or 3440 x 1440, resolution, with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The UWQHD resolution looks fantastic for any office setting than what is typically seen in office cubicles, which are 1080p monitors. This resolution is displayed on the impressive screen size of 34," which makes this monitor much larger and offers much more screen space for productivity than the standard monitors.

This display features a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a maximum brightness of 400 cd/m²; this monitor utilizes an IPS panel, which offers the much better viewing angles compared to TN panels that other non-gaming monitors. The IPS panel provides both 178° Horizontal and 178° Vertical support; this stops any color or image degradation that may happen. The included stand features both tilt and height adjustment support; this stand features up to 150 mm of height adjustment.

For connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Single DisplayPort, and a USB hub that offers two USB 3.1 Type-A ports. All these ports are located on the back of the monitor to hide away any cords, keeping the desk clean.

The design of this monitor is excellent by having an incredibly thin border around the display to the back having a solid black design. Simultaneously, the included stand features a silver color that the bottom of the display also adapts. This makes it seem like the display, and the stand is a single piece due to the cohesion of colors. There's an Acer logo at the bottom and on the back of the monitor itself, this keeps the display's appearance looking professional in virtually any office setup environment.