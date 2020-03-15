Acer Nitro VG271 Pbmiipx Monitor is Currently On Sale at Amazon!

Acer Nitro VG271 Pbmiipx is currently on sale at Amazon, and this discount makes this usually $299.99 Monitor presently costing just $199.99. This 27-inch monitor offers Full HD resolution provides a plethora of features like FREESYNC technology, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a VESA Certified DisplayHDR400. This is a perfect upgrade for competitive gamers due to the 144 Hz refresh rate and the 27-inch monitor size.

Acer Nitro VG271 Pbmiipx is a perfect monitor for gamers who like to play esports or more competitive games. This monitor features an incredibly fast 144 Hz refresh rate, and this refresh rate speeds up the frames per second to deliver ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes. With this 144 Hz, Acer Monitors shorten the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag, and provides gamers an excellent in-game experience. This monitor not only has a 144 Hz refresh rate, but this monitor also has a 1 ms response time, which means that no matter the fast-moving action or any dramatic transitions will be all rendered smoothly without any smearing or ghosting.

This monitor is not only able to have an incredibly fast response time and refresh rate, but this monitor also has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a DisplayHDR 400, and a Zero Frame design. Acer's Nitro VG271 has a Full HD resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio presents stunning, high-quality images with excellent detail. The monitor's Zero Frame design does away with thick frames, which are industry standard for monitors, and this Zero Frame design frees up precious screen space, so you have more to look at from edge to edge. This monitor features a DisplayHDR 400 technology that ensures better contrast and color accuracy, so customers experience AAA games as they were meant to be.

This monitor makes use of AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology eliminates screen stuttering and screen tearing; with this technology, the monitor's frames are synced with the graphics card's frames provides the smoothest gaming experience.

This monitor makes use of its IPS panel by having In-Plane Switchitching technology, which allows for premium color performance, which has little-to-no color difference at any viewing angle.