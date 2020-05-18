Acer Intros The ConceptD CM2241W Monitor For Creative Professionals – Offers Amazing Color Accuracy

Acer announced that its newest ConceptD monitor for creative professionals is now available in the United States. The ConceptD CM2241W offers superb color accuracy and fast performance in a striking design. Creators in the visual arts, such as graphic designers and photographers, require a monitor that can quickly and smoothly perform tasks with a wide and accurate color range. The ConceptD CM2241W leverages an incredibly fast 1ms response time to support clear images and 99 percent RGB coverage to deliver bright, lifelike, and professional-grade colors. PANTONE validated, this display offers integrated color correction and superior fidelity in reproducing PANTONE Matching System (PMS) colors. Tested and calibrated to a low Delta E<2 rating means color reproduction is so accurate, differences are barely perceptible to the human eye.

A Monitor Designed For Professionals With All The Features A Creative Would Love

The 1920 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio with up to a 75Hz response time provide sharp visuals for creating graphics and editing photos. Featuring an IPS panel, the ConceptD CM2241W provides wide 178-degree viewing angles. A 350 nits brightness and 100,000,000:1 max contrast ratio infuse images with brilliant color and clarity and support the DCI-P3, sRGB, AdobeRGB, the Rec. 709 HDTV, and SMPTE-C broadcasting standards.

“The ConceptD CM2241W provides creative professionals high color accuracy and a wide color range to assist them in creating visuals that are true to life,” said Ronald Lau, Acer America director – stationary computing. “To ensure viewing comfort for long work sessions, it’s supported by an ergonomic stand with a range of adjustment options and provides wide viewing angles.”

The integrated Acer Display Widget simplifies setting modification for creating a profile, organizing the viewing space via screen split, and customizing settings for each application. An ergonomic stand supports viewing comfort with pivot, –5 to 35-degree tilt, 360° swivel and up to 4.7-inch height adjustment. A quick-release design easily disconnects the monitor from its stand for VESA wall-mounting to maximize desk space. Handy cable management helps keep the work area tidy, while excellent connectivity includes two HDMI (1.4) ports, DisplayPort, and three USB 3.0 ports.

The ConceptD CM2241W monitor is outfitted with two 2W speakers and available at leading retailers now with prices starting at $399.99 MSRP.