Acer Announces New 11-Inch Chromebooks For Education

Acer has announced two new Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 511 and the Acer Chromebook 311. These two Chromebooks feature an 11-inch display and feature high durability. These Chromebooks' durability ensures drops and falls during the standard school day; these Chromebooks feature a long battery life of up to 15 hours or 20 hours. Both the Chromebook 311 and the Chromebook 511 will feature a price of $299.99 and $399.99, respectively. The Chromebook 311 is available in January, while the 511 will be available later in April.

Acer's new Chromebooks feature not only good battery life but also military-grade durability

Acer's two new Chromebooks feature an 11-inch screen designed to feature high durability. This high durability ensures that even if these Chromebooks are dropped or fall from a desk, they will remain in working condition.

Acer Introduces The New TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop





Acer Chromebook 511

This Chromebook utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Computer Platform, which allows for a fast laptop while still allowing an incredibly long battery life of almost 15 hours. This Chromebook features a built-in 4G LTE connection offering download speeds of up to 600 MB per second and upload speeds of 150 MB per second. This laptop features a predominately grey design with unique features called Zero-Touch Enrollment.

This Zero-Touch Enrollment allows the IT department to remotely and automatically enroll this Chrome device as soon as it connects to the internet. This does significantly reduce the effort and hassle that is required to deploy a large number of devices.

Acer Chromebook 311

The Acer Chromebook 311 features an Anchored Key design, this design ensures that no matter how many students use this Chromebook, it should stay in fantastic condition. This Chromebook has been certified by two different toy safety standards. These toy safety standards are the ASTM F963-16 and UL/IEC 60950-1.

This Chromebook features an incredibly long battery life, which allows this Chromebook to stay active for up to fifteen hours. This long battery life ensures that students can use these Chromebooks for an entire school day without needing to recharge.

The Chromebook 311 is stated to be available in January with a price of $299, while the Chromebook 511 is stated to be available in April with a price of $399. This lowered price tag and high durability make these Chromebooks perfect for an educational atmosphere.