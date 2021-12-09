AC Valhalla Update 1.4.1 Will Restructure Data, Resulting in Significantly Reduced File Sizes, Faster Loading Screen Times and Improved Performance

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.1 is scheduled for next week, Ubisoft has announced. This new title update will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring.

Ubisoft announced the arrival of the new update through Twitter and via the official Valhalla forum.

New Splinter Cell Game Will Be an Open World Game of Sorts – Rumor

Title Update 1.4.1 launches next week. As part of a data restructuring, players will have to reinstall the game files, resulting in overall smaller file size, faster loading screen times & improved performance. 📁39-77GB (depending on platform) pic.twitter.com/aI6X2EvTcr — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 8, 2021

This new update will consolidate Valhalla’s game size, resulting in a significantly smaller game size on PC and consoles. In addition, following data restructuring, users will benefit from faster loading screen times and improved performance.

“The upcoming Title Update consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms”, the publisher writes. “Additionally, performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance.”

According to Ubisoft, only the base game will need to be re-downloaded with the release of next week’s update. On PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, players will save roughly between 30GB and 44GB, whereas on PS5, only 13GB of space is being saved. We're pretty sure that Xbox Series S players will be happy with this update as the console only offers 364GB of useable storage out of a 512GB base capacity of the console's SSD.

Download size from 1.4.0 to 1.4.1: PC ~78 GB

PS4 ~67 GB

PS5 ~40 GB

X1 ~62 GB

XS ~71 GB Disc space used after installing 1.4.1 PC ~77 GB

PS4 ~75 GB

PS5 ~77 GB

X1 ~63 GB

XS ~72 GB Disc space saved after rebase: PC ~34 GB

PS4 ~30 GB

PS5 ~13 GB

X1 ~30 GB

XS ~44 GB

More details on the date of the update and its contents will be revealed shortly.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available globally now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Luna, and Stadia.