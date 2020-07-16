AC Valhalla Armor Set Inbound for AC Odyssey; New Title Update 1.5.4 Released Across All Platforms

AC Odyssey will soon be receiving an AC Valhalla-themed armor set, developer Ubisoft has confirmed.

While Ubisoft hasn’t directly mentioned that we’re dealing with an armor set from the upcoming Valhalla, the naming and design makes it clear that we’re dealing with Nordic armor. More information about the ‘Northern Traveler’s Set’, as the development team calls the upcoming gear set, will soon be revealed.

In other Assassin’s Creed Odyssey-related news – Ubisoft has just deployed a new patch for the game across all platforms which weighs in at 3GB on PC. On PS4, the title update clocks in at 3.1GB, while Xbox One owners are required to download 4GB of new data. We’ve included the release notes for the new title update down below.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Title Update 1.5.4 Release notes Patch Sizes & Deployment timings: Xbox One: ~4.0 GB @ 0600 UTC

PS4: ~3.1GB @ 0600 UTC

PC: ~3GB @ 1300 UTC Please note that these timings are estimates and subject to change. Check out the most notable changes with 1.5.4 below. Addressed an issue where Cyclops quests weren’t available to some players after Title Update 1.5.3.

Addressed an issue with the audio output of some of the crowd stations.

Addressed an issue where a placeholder pop-up could appear upon unlocking Ezio’s Roman outfit.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is slated for a release on PC and consoles on November 17. The Viking-themed installment will also release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. A release date for the next-gen consoles has yet to be announced by Ubisoft.

Be sure to check out the amazing Valhalla sample soundtrack from composer Jesper Kyd that Ubisoft released yesterday.