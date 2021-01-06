Abkoncore Introduced the T750G SYNC Full-Tower Cases

Abkoncore has introduced the T750G SYNC PC case, featuring two different variants that feature different ARGB LED lighting elements. These two different cases are called the T750G SYNC V1 and T750G SYNC V2 PC cases. The V2 model features a unique front panel featuring ASCII characters in a unique design looking very similar to "The Matrix," while the V1 version features a trapezoid ARGB lighting element. The company hasn't released any pricing information for either model.

Both of these cases feature the same compatibility and feature the same design, apart from the ARGB lighting front panel. These cases come included with a single 140 mm RGB Spectrum fan and feature a tempered glass side panel allowing PC builders to show off their computers' internals.

The V1 of this case features a three-dimensional pattern design that creates a unique 3D trapezoid RGB lighting effects. The V2 of this case features a different front panel, having ASCII characters in a design similar to the "The Matrix." These front panels' design is continued to the side panel, just below the tempered glass side panels. These panels offer RGB lighting, which can be completely controlled through either the LED button on the top of the case.

For cooling, this case features three 120 mm fans, which can be mounted to the front panel, two 120 mm fan mounting locations on the top panel, while the rear of the case has the pre-installed 140 mm RGB Spectrum fan. This case comes with 368 LED modes that can easily be selected using the LED button located on the top.

The front IO features two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and HD audio ports. This connectivity allows for easy connections while not hindering the case's unique design.

These cases have widespread compatibility, including support for up to an EATX motherboard, a CPU cooler height of up to 180 mm, and a GPU length of up to 380 mm. For storage, these cases offer two 2.5" mounting locations on the back of the motherboard tray and a drive cage near the power supply, which can support a PSU length of up to 210 mm.