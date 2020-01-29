A Raspberry Pi Alternative, the NanoPi R2S, is Up and Coming, Featuring 2 Ethernet Ports

People looking at the single-board computers (SBC) will soon have another option. FriendlyElec is coming out with the NanoPi R2S which SBC features more ethernet ports than the Raspberry Pi 4.

While the most apparent difference is most obviously the fact that the NanoPi R2S features dual ethernet ports on the back and severely limited IO ports

The NanoPI R2S only has a single USB 2.0 port located on the back while the Raspberry Pi 4B has two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The CPU that the NanoPi R2S uses a 4x Arm Cortex-A53 cores, which runs at 1.5 GHz while the Raspberry Pi 4 B utilizes the 4x Arm Cortex A-72 cores (Broadcom BCM2711B0) that runs at 1.5 GHz. The Raspberry SBC has various models that offer anywhere from 1 GB to 4 GB of DDR4 memory, while the NanoPi only features a 1 GB model. Both of these devices feature a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The Single USB port will limit the overall connectivity of the SBC, since the Raspberry Pi 4 B has four total USB ports, allows peripherals to be plugged in with little to no issue. Meanwhile, the MicroUSB port that is primarily used for power also comes with a 10-pin GPIO header for I2C and UART support

While both of these SBC utilize ARM Cortex processors ( but different cores), they vary about the included GPU. The NanoPi has an Arm Mali-450 MP2 which has a clock speed of 500 MHz while the Raspberry Pi 4 B utilizes a VideoCore VI at the same clock speed of 500 MHz.

The additional Ethernet port on the NanoPi makes this SBC perfect for network-based projects; another reason this SBC is perfect for network-based projects is the smaller size. The NanoPi measures just 2.2 x 2 inches, which is a low-profile size that's comparable to the Raspberry Pi 4 B size of 3.5 x 2.3 x 0.76 inches.

There has been no pricing released for the Nano Pi, but looking at this device's predecessor, the NanoPi R1S, currently starts at $25 from FriendlyElec, this price included the shipping from China. If the NanoPi R2S costs around that $25 price point, the lower price tag when compared to the Raspberry Pi 4 B, which costs $41.98 on Amazon.