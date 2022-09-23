Menu
A Plague Tale Requiem Greatly Benefits From Additional Lights on Next-Gen Consoles, Dev Says; Happy With PS5’s DualSense Immersion

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 23, 2022, 07:46 AM EDT
A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale Requiem, the upcoming sequel to A Plague Tale, greatly benefits from the use of additional lights on the next-gen consoles, the game’s lead level designer has said.

Asobo Studio’s Kevin Pinson said as much in an interview in the most recent issue of Play Magazine (issue number 19, via MP1ST)). Although the designer talked about the PS5 version of the game (Play is a PlayStation-focused magazine), this clearly applies to all next-gen platforms.

“Specifically, we are a game about light,” Asobo Studio’s lead level designer Kevin Pinson told Play Magazine.

“The power of the PS5 allows us to have more lights, [and] do more things with it. It’s really expensive from a game engine perspective to use the light as a gameplay mechanic, but this current gen allows us to use more dynamic lights.” Light was, of course, an important mechanic in the previous game, enabling you to keep rats away from Amicia, but that’s being expanded with the use of tar.”

Pinson added, “when you throw it at an open flame, that sticky stuff will increase a torch’s flaming radius for a time, the broader light allowing you to reach areas you couldn’t before.”

In addition, the lead level designer also expressed to be happy with the immersion that the PS5’s DualSense controller adds to the game.

“The process of remastering the original game for PS5 was beneficial to the team, helping them work out early on what unique features they could implement on the console.

Naturally the studio is doubling down on using the DualSense’s haptics to ensure you really feel that dreadful sensation of being swarmed by rats between your fingers.

The designer continued, “with Requiem it’s also a lot about the soundscapes and the physicality of the environment, so we try to transcribe that into the haptic feedback.

It’s really good playing with the PS5 DualSense. I’m happy that people will soon play and give us feedback about it!”

A Plague Tale Requiem launches on October 18 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Be sure to check out our preview right here.

