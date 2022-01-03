A Developer Managed to Get Android 12 Booting on the Galaxy S III

The legendary Galaxy S III manages to be one of the best devices Samsung has released; that device meant business and Samsung was fully aware of that. Not just that, it quickly ended up becoming a fan favorite amongst Android developers because they were able to release several custom ROMs. Well, now a developer has managed to get Android 12 running on the Galaxy S III.

The Galaxy S III was released back in 2012 and while Samsung has long declared that the phone is no longer going to receive upgrades, that does not mean that developers are going to give up on the device as the phone has just been made to run the unofficial LineageOS 19.0 custom ROM that is based on Android 12.

Your Old Galaxy S III Can Still Rock the Latest Android 12 Albeit Unofficialy

Don't believe me? Have a look at the video below.

The Galaxy S III 3G (GT-i9300) can now boot Android 12. This is thanks to XDA-recognized developer html6405. Before you start looking for your Galaxy S III and you are putting it on a charge, there are a few things that are still not working. The things that do work are cellular radio, camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and software/hardware-accelerated video playback. Sounds good, right? Sadly, many LineageOS-specific features are still missing, but considering how we are still in the early days, we should see fixes making their way in the coming days.

As far as the bugs are concerned, the SIM PIN unlock is not working at the moment, which means that if you do wish to flash the ROM, you will have to disable your SIM PIN using a different device. Formatting a microSD card as adoptable storage can result in a boot loop in the current release. The NFC module is also not working at the moment.

These are just some of the things that are completely broken when you are talking about running Android 12 on Galaxy S III but considering how this device is almost 10 years old, I am surprised that there are so many things working and in the coming days, we are bound to see some improvements, as well.