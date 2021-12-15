Android 12 (Go Edition) Will Bring Faster, Smarter, and Better Privacy-Friendly Features

Android 12 has been officially out since earlier this year and Google also announced Android 12L, which is a feature drop for foldable, devices, Chrome OS devices, as well as tablets, as well. Now, Google has finally announced Android 12 (Go edition) which is the latest iteration of Android for all entry-level devices.

Google has been working on Android (Go edition) since 2017 and ever since then, the company has released several versions with new features that improved the overall Android experience on affordable and entry-level devices and in the latest blog post, Google has mentioned that Android 12 (Go edition) will take things a step further and will bring faster, smarter, and better privacy-friendly features for the upcoming device. The next-gen Android 12 (Go edition) devices will be hitting the devices next year and will offer a heap of new features to users.

Download the Alleged Galaxy S22 Wallpapers Show Up in the Latest Leak [UPDATED]

Faster App Launches

Google has mentioned that Android 12 (Go edition) is going to improve the app launch times by up to 30% over the previous release. This should greatly improve the experience on lower-end phones. Google has created a SplashScreen API that will let app developers provide a smooth experience when users launch the apps they want to use.

Better Battery Life

Android 12 (Go edition) will also bring new features to improve battery life including an ability to hibernate apps that have not been used for longer times. HIbernating apps will also clear up some storage, which could serve as a useful feature for devices with limited internal storage. Alongside that, you will also have an updated Files Go app that

will let users recover deleted files within 30 days.

Better and Smarter Features

iPhone 13 Models Depreciate Half as Much as Google Pixel 6 Series

Additionally, with Android 12 (Go edition), Google is introducing some new changes that will make the version much smarter. For starters, the recent apps screen will have new options to listen to the news as well as translate any on-screen content into a different language.

Simpler App Sharing

Android 12 (Go edition) is also going to bring a new feature that will let users share apps directly with nearby devices using Nearby Share and Google Play. This is going to help users avoid extra data charges that they would have to face if they were to download the app from the Play Store.

Simplified Device Sharing

WIth Android 12 (Go edition), Google is also looking to simplify the guest user experience on the new version. The company will make it easier to share your device with your friends and family without having to stress over privacy. Profiles can be accessed straight from the lock screen, allowing you to seamlessly switch to a guest profile before you share your device.

Better Privacy Controls

Moving further Android 12 (Go edition) will also bring more transparency around apps that can access your data. Additionally, you will also have more controls to decide how much information the apps can access. The new update will bring a revamped privacy dashboard which will give you access to an overview of apps that are gaining access to particular types of sensitive data such as the microphone and will revoke permissions if needed. Like Android 12, the Go edition will also have the status bar indicators for the microphone and camera.

As stated earlier, Android 12 (Go edition) is going to be available on new devices next year. At the moment, Google has not shared more specifics about the update but we will keep you posted as there is more information incoming.