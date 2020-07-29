A Cheaper ‘Nord-Branded Phone’ From OnePlus Will Come to the U.S Later This Year

OnePlus launched its latest budget smartphone that promises the best in a lot of aspects. While all of that is up for question at this point, we can't let go of the fact that the OnePlus Nord is not available in the United States. However, it seems OnePlus dies have plans to launch a cheaper Nord phone in the U.S.

A New OnePlus Nord Version Might Make Its Way to the United States Later This Year

In an interview with WIRED, OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei confirmed the company's future plans for its Nord-branded devices. Pei says that a "Nord-branded" phone will arrive in the U.S later this year.

First things first—the OnePlus Nord won’t be available in the US when it goes on sale starting August 4. Pei tells me a Nord-branded phone (not necessarily the same as this) is set to land on US shores later this year, so you don’t have to feel left out for too long.

If we're taking the CEO's words into consideration, there might be a new Nord device on the horizon. Yes, the upcoming Nord device will be different than the one that launched in Europe, India, and other regions. At this point in time, the company has released no such teaser of the device that we can share but a new Nord device is definitely in the works.

XDA has also stated that another Nord device will feature Qualcomm's 5G Snapdragon 690 chipset. The notion was put upfront based on the latest version of OxygenOS, so there is credibility to the news. The Snapdragon 690 is an even cheaper variant of the series which means the price can be even below that of the OnePlus Nord. However, these are mere speculations at this point, so do take the news with a pinch of salt.

We will share more details on the device as soon as we have a word. What do you think of the scenario?