64GB RAM Option is Only Available on MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip

Before you configure your MacBook Pro to 64GB of RAM, you should know one important detail about that particular upgrade.

64GB RAM on 2021 MacBook Pro Requires an Upgrade to the M1 Max Chip First

See, the thing is, you can upgrade to 64GB of RAM on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. But, before you do that, you have to upgrade to the M1 Max chip as well. That's right, if you are buying an M1 Pro notebook, you can configure it up to 32GB of RAM only.

To put things into perspective even better, you first have to spend the extra $700 to upgrade your notebook to the M1 Max chip. Once you're done with that, you will be automatically upgraded to 32GB of RAM for 'free.' Spend $400 extra and you'll have a notebook with M1 Max and 64GB of RAM. That's a total of $1,100 spent (without taxes) in order to go to 64GB of RAM on your new notebook.

Honestly, that is a lot of money to spend on just a RAM upgrade alone. I'm not going to dive into the debate how PCs can be upgraded to that amount of RAM, at home, for lesser money, but I will say that you have to be extra careful before ordering what RAM configuration you want.

Given how efficient macOS is when it comes to managing memory, anything above 16GB could prove to be overkill unless your workload absolutely demands it. Rest is entirely up to you.