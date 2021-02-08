Microsoft’s Halo studio, 343 Industries, appears to be gearing up for a new game in the Halo universe.

Exact details are absent, but a new job listing on Microsoft’s career page suggests that the Halo developer will kick off work on a new Halo title soon. “343 Industries is looking for a Producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe”, the job description reads. “This is your chance to work on one of the most exciting and creative intellectual properties in the industry with one of the industry’s most talented teams.”

The producer will work directly with the project’s lead producer and project leads to “establish and maintain the vision, scope, schedule, budget, and resource plan.”

343 Industries is still actively working on Halo Infinite for Xbox and PC, which is slated for a release this Fall. Whatever this new project is, remains unknown at this point.

“Truly, Halo Infinite is a world in which I love spending time and that I’m thrilled to return to, both as a designer and a player”, creative head Joseph Staten wrote back in December of last year. “On behalf of the entire team, thank you for your patience and your passion. We can’t wait for you to join us on the Halo Infinite adventure, first with Insider flighting later next year, and then when we ship in Fall 2021.”