24-inch iMac vs. 21.5-inch iMac Weight Comparison

Today we will compare the weight of the 24-inch iMac versus the 21.5-inch iMac which Apple is still selling on its website.

The New 24-inch iMac is More than 2 Pounds Lighter than the 21.5-inch Model

Apple made an interesting call by still selling the 21.5-inch iMac on its website. Makes sense too since it is an obviously cheaper option, starting at just $1,099, versus $1,299 for the 24-inch iMac.

Apart from that, there is a huge difference in design, with the 24-inch iMac being extremely thin and lighter compared to the 21.5-inch model. But, in terms of weight, how light is the new iMac? There is a noticeable difference.

The new 24-inch iMac weighs in at 9.88 pounds or 4.48 kilograms. The 21.5-inch iMac, on the other hand, is noticeably heavy at 12 pounds or 5.44 kilograms.

If you find yourself moving your computer around a lot, for any reason at all, we won't judge, then the 24-inch iMac is a fairly good choice here. Not only it is thinner, taking up far less space, but lighter as well, making it a 'portable' computer compared to the 21.5-inch iMac.

Apple was able to remove a lot of weight from the iMac by moving the entire computer into the bottom chin. This move allowed the entire display panel to be extremely thinner than before. This obviously, resulted in a huge weight loss as well by completely removing the bulge which is noticeable on the 21.5-inch iMac.

Even if it does not mean much to you, but reducing the weight of the iMac means that it is lighter to carry around in bulk. In other words, it is logistically a better choice to ship as it takes up lesser weight. This is one of the reasons why Apple removed the charger and earphones from iPhone boxes. Not only it creates e-waste, but it is logistically preferred to move around lighter cargo.

