While the real star of the show is the mighty new 27-inch iMac, Apple has announced updates to the 21.5-inch iMac and the iMac Pro as well.

2020 21.5-inch iMac Ships with 256GB SSD as Standard, New iMac Pro Ships with 10-Core Intel Xeon Processor

Apple’s new 2020 27-inch iMac is a wonderful all-in-one which anyone can blindly recommend. It packs a 5K Retina display, SSDs across the board, faster processors, faster graphics, nano-texture glass option for the display and so much more. But, in all this fantastic noise, Apple also pushed updates to the 21.5-inch iMac and the iMac Pro.

You Can Upgrade the 21.5-inch iMac’s 256GB SSD to a 1TB Fusion Drive Absolutely Free

2020 21.5-inch iMac

First up, is the 21.5-inch iMac. If you go to Apple to buy one, you will notice that the all-in-one now comes with SSDs across the board. But you can choose to configure it with a Fusion Drive, if you like. The advantage of a Fusion Drive is that they are cheap, and offer you plenty of storage in return.

You can expect a 256GB SSD as standard, but you can upgrade it to 1TB which will cost you $400. Or, you can swap out the 256GB SSD for a 1TB Fusion Drive, absolute free.

2020 iMac Pro

The iMac Pro got a modest upgrade as well. Starting at a price of $4,999, you now get a 10-core Intel Xeon processor, giving you an extra boost of performance without having to spend extra money.

iMac Pro now comes standard with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor. Designed for pro users who require workstation-class performance, iMac Pro features Xeon processors up to 18 cores, graphics performance up to 22 teraflops, up to 256GB quad-channel ECC memory, and a brilliant 27-inch Retina 5K display.

While the upgrades are great and all, but it’s surprising that the iMac Pro, of all iMacs, did not get upgraded to be ‘more pro.’ You don’t get the nano-texture display coating, nor the pro microphones and speakers and so on. In fact, if you want all of that, save a ton of money and opt for the 27-inch iMac instead from 2020.