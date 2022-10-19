Menu
2024 iPad Pro Models Will Include Two Display Sizes, Both Will Feature OLED Upgrades

Omar Sohail
Oct 19, 2022, 07:24 AM EDT
2024 iPad Pro Models With Include Two Display Sizes, Both Will Feature OLED Upgrades

Apple is expected to use OLED panels on its iPad Pro models for the first time in 2024, with a prediction coming from a display analyst stating that the screen upgrade will be applied to both models. Assuming the company has no plans to alter the sizes of the iPad Pro models, we will see new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions getting new panels.

Both 2024 iPad Pro Models Will Feature Higher Quality OLED Upgrades, Also Known as Two-Stack Tandem Panels

One reason why Apple will make the switch from mini-LED and IPS LCD to OLED is because the latter is much better for IT-related applications, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and founder Ross Young. While he did not explain in his tweet what his statement meant, he must have stated that applications that require the increased luminance or color accuracy of OLED technology would benefit users if these upgrades make it to the 2024 iPad Pro models.

Another advantage of Apple bringing OLED to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions is that this technology will be the two-stack tandem type, according to Young’s Twitter thread. For those that do not know, a two-stack tandem OLED includes additional layers, which aids in increasing the brightness of the panel two-fold while adding four times to its lifespan. The downside is that these panels are costly to develop, which is why Samsung reportedly initially refused Apple unless the company placed a large enough order.

The Korean manufacturer was rumored to have agreed to mass-produce these panels, but these will likely not be ready until 2024. Apple is also said to incorporate some hybrid technology into these OLED screens that will prevent them from giving off a ‘wrinkled’ look. Since Apple’s ‘Pro’ range of iPhones features OLED panels and supports ProMotion, which gives them access to a 120Hz refresh rate, the 2024 iPad Pro models are also expected to get the same feature.

For the time being, we do not know what each iPad Pro launching two years from now will cost. As such, we are unaware if Apple will absorb the expensive OLED manufacturing cost into its own margins or pass those costs to customers, thus demanding more for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. It looks like we will have to wait for more updates to come through, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ross Young

