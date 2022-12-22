New Apple Watch Models No Longer Need To Use An iPhone’s GPS, Even If It Is In Range

Older Apple Watch models needed to have an iPhone paired to them to obtain a certain amount of functionality, including connecting to GPS. Thankfully, according to a recent support document, the 2022 models will not need to connect to an iPhone, even if it is a range, though there are still some drawbacks to these changes, as you will find out.

Previous-generation Apple Watch models paired with an iPhone’s GPS to conserve battery life

On an Apple support document where the company briefs users on how they can calibrate their Apple Watch to get accurate measurements during exercises and other activities, the company notes that this will happen when the newer wearables start using their own GPS.

“Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE (2nd generation) use Apple Watch's built-in GPS, even when your iPhone is nearby. To preserve battery life, older Apple Watch models use your iPhone's GPS when available.”

Previously, connecting to an iPhone to use the latter’s GPS meant that users were getting more battery life in return, but this also meant that they would receive an inaccurate reading during calibration. Now, the iPhone’s battery life will be preserved instead, but a drawback to this approach will be that the 2022 Apple Watch models may suffer when it comes to overall endurance. Remember, wearables have significantly smaller batteries, so wear and tear can happen at a faster pace.

An Apple Watch Ultra being used in a hostile environment

We assume that the Apple Watch Ultra owners will likely take advantage of this feature, given that the model is larger than the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and second-generation Apple Watch, which only means it is outfitted with a larger battery. In an earlier teardown, it was found that the more premium smartwatch is equipped with a 542mAh battery, compared to the Apple Watch Series 8’s 308mAh cell, making it a 76 percent difference in capacities. Some critics that had time to play around with its praised its battery life too.

However, it comes at a steep price, and that is a variable that not many consumers can entertain. Perhaps Apple will be able to provide users some changes in an upcoming watchOS update where they are given a choice to pair with an iPhone to once again conserve battery life and vice versa. Only time will tell what the company’s plans are.

News Source: Apple