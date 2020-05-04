New 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Storage Upgrade Includes a 4TB SSD Option, Same as Last-Gen 15-inch Version

Though Apple has stuck with almost the same design with its 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro as far as bezels go, the majority of the upgrades are on the inside. Sure, there’s an updated keyboard that hopefully won’t be as failure-prone as the Butterfly keyboard mechanism but for customers that want a lot of ultra-fast storage in a portable package like this one, your prayers have been answered.

Apple Is Charging Customers $1,200 to Upgrade Their New MacBook Pro to 4TB of SSD Storage

As it is with Apple charging a premium for upgrading the hardware, nothing has changed with the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Last year, you were limited to a 2TB SSD upgrade on the 13-inch model, so it’s nice to see that you have the option to configure it to 4TB, though it will set you back by a whopping $1,200. For that price, you can easily purchase a decent gaming notebook and upgrade it later down the road.

Apple’s New 13-inch MacBook Pro Features 8th-Gen Intel Processors for Base Model, But Magic Keyboard Sweetens the Deal

We’d also like to add that the 4TB storage upgrade option is the same that Apple allowed in its previous-generation 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has now been discontinued and replaced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The larger machine gives users the option to scale their storage up to 8TB, and though this upgrade isn’t available with the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, 4TB should be plentiful for a lot of users.

If that wasn’t satisfactory for you, you’ll be pleased to know that the updated MacBook Pro can also be configured up to 32GB of RAM. You’ll not only get more memory, but the faster LPDDR4X variant running in the new machine operates at 3733MHz speeds. Unfortunately, all of this comes at a cost, and if you head on over to Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro’s hardware configurator, even the base model comes in at a pricey $1,799.

If you’re comfortable spending upwards of the aforementioned price, then you’ll find the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro to suit your requirements perfectly.