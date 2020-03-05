Introducing the First €1m Collectors Edition: DCL – The Game.

Drones can be pretty damn fancy, we all know that. The fancy drones also tend to be pretty expensive and, naturally, there are issues around the use of certain drones. DCL - The Game (Drone Champions League) is something that is looking to take you into the world of drone racing, without the cost of having to buy an actual drone. Well, that is unless you want to buy the DCL Ultimate Bundle, which will set you back a cool €1,000,000. Yes, one million euros.

I don't actually know of any 'edition' of a game that has cost more than this. Even the rare games like ET or Super Mario Bros that have sold for six figures plus on eBay haven't sold for this much. So what makes it cost a cool one million? I'm glad you asked. Your very own death machine, that's what. With the DCL Ultimate Bundle, you get your very own manned drone.

Titanfall 2 Collector’s & Deluxe Editions Leaked

This manned drone comes in at a weight of 98kg and has a take-off weight of 180kg, letting somebody weighing at 102kg (16st/225lbs) take to the skies. The drone has twelve motors, generating 22 horsepower, with a top speed of 140km/h from 300kg of static thrust. Or at least that's what the specifications state.

So anyway, what do you actually get in this ultimate edition? You get:

DCL’s “Big Drone” manned drone

One week of introduction from World Champion pilot Mirko Cesena

20 piloting days

DCL – The Game in the platform of your choice

Free shipping

As for DCL - The Game itself, here's some information about it:

Authenticity: DCL-The Game is modelled closely on real-life drone flight behaviour - so close that our team pilots use it for event qualification and the top performing pilots in the game can compete in the DCL Draft Selection; once a year pilots can be drafted to real-life racing teams competing in the Drone Champions League

DCL-The Game is modelled closely on real-life drone flight behaviour - so close that our team pilots use it for event qualification and the top performing pilots in the game can compete in the DCL Draft Selection; once a year pilots can be drafted to real-life racing teams competing in the Drone Champions League Four distinct flight modes: select from four different models: ARCADE MODE is perfect for beginners, thanks to the automated altitude control and simplified controls. GPS MODE flies like your standard camera drone, with stabilization and altitude control. ANGLE MODE, also known as stabilized mode, simulates most amateur racing drones. ACRO MODE gives the pilot complete control, this is how real drone racing and freestyle pilots fly their drones

select from four different models: ARCADE MODE is perfect for beginners, thanks to the automated altitude control and simplified controls. GPS MODE flies like your standard camera drone, with stabilization and altitude control. ANGLE MODE, also known as stabilized mode, simulates most amateur racing drones. ACRO MODE gives the pilot complete control, this is how real drone racing and freestyle pilots fly their drones Drone controller support: fly the game with the actual drone transmitters (PC and Mac only)

fly the game with the actual drone transmitters (PC and Mac only) Game modes: Free Flight, Time Attack and RaceFlow (online multiplayer up to 30 players)

Free Flight, Time Attack and RaceFlow (online multiplayer up to 30 players) Fly through over 24 spectacular tracks and compete online against other pilots from all over the world! Additional tracks will be released every week and available through online events.

and compete online against other pilots from all over the world! Additional tracks will be released every week and available through online events. Discover real drone racing tracks like the snow halfpipes of LAAX and the castle ruins of Reutte. Each location will present a new and unique challenge and will demand all your piloting skills!

like the snow halfpipes of LAAX and the castle ruins of Reutte. Each location will present a new and unique challenge and will demand all your piloting skills! Physical presets: choose from three unique physical presets for your drone: lightweight, DCL-19 (default), and heavyweight for a very different flight behaviour. Highly realistic flight physics in these three setups keeps competition balanced.

choose from three unique physical presets for your drone: lightweight, DCL-19 (default), and heavyweight for a very different flight behaviour. Highly realistic flight physics in these three setups keeps competition balanced. Leaderboards: Global, Regional and National leaderboards for each platform

If you want to see the drone in action, take a look at the YouTube video below. Until that point, you can check out the game on Steam.