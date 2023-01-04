Apple M3 Rumored To Launch In H2 2023, After M2 Pro, M2 Max Go Official For Updated MacBook Pro Models

Several custom chipsets from Apple are expected to arrive later this year, including the M3. Succeeding the M2, the upcoming SoC will likely fuel a multitude of products with thin form factors, and according to one individual, it will launch in the second half of this year.

M3 likely to take advantage of TSMC’s 3nm process, just like the A17 Bionic

While an H2 2023 launch does not provide a solid timeline, @appleakation’s prediction indicates that the aforementioned period is when we should expect to see updated MacBook Air models. We are not sure if Apple intends to update the M2 MacBook Pro with the upgraded M3, but we will find out more in the coming months.

Earlier, we reported that Apple had completed the core design work of the M3, with the custom silicon expected to launch in the second half of 2023. Since the M2 and the redesigned MacBook Air were officially announced in June of last year, Apple could host an event in the fourth quarter of 2023. While the technology giant may reuse the same chassis for this year, there is a possibility the company will introduce a larger version with a 15.5-inch display too.

M3 coming second half of 2023 — Bob (@appleakation) December 9, 2022

Based on the predicted schedule of @appleakation, the M3 will arrive after Apple announces the M2 Pro and M2 Max. We also feel that because the firm holds a dedicated Mac event in October, the M3 will be unveiled after the A17 Bionic, both of which are rumored to take advantage of TSMC’s 3nm architecture. As for how well it will perform, during TSMC’s official announcement, the manufacturer’s chairman Mark Liu stated that the new 3nm process would deliver up to a 35 percent improvement in power efficiency.

Surprisingly, the executive did not talk about performance gains, suggesting that Apple will market the M3 based on the amount of battery life you can get out of the chipset, just like the A17 Bionic. While that is not a bad thing, it does highlight that if customers currently own an Apple product with an M2 SoC, perhaps they should hold off on an upgrade and wait for the next launch.

News Source: @appleakation