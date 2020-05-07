Pick up a renewed 12.9-inch iPad Pro complete with 128GB storage and a Space Gray finish for a low price of just $499.

Original iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Retina display is a Great Deal for $499 Renewed

The original iPad Pro, released several years back, really set the wheels in motion for Apple in the tablet space. Even after all this time, it's a tablet which can get some serious work done and you can pick it up with 128GB of storage in renewed capacity for a low price of just $499.

The tablet features a large 12.9-inch Retina display and is compatible for use with the first-generation Apple Pencil. To give you an idea how great this display is - it packs more pixels than a 15-inch MacBook Pro display. Then there's the A9X chip that can handle apps and games without breaking a sweat. There's also a 4-speaker system for an immersive audio experience. You also get 10 hours of battery life which is nothing more than phenomenal in the world of iPad. Everything is wrapped up with multiple cameras, support for Smart Keyboard.

This particular model features Wi-Fi capabilities only, and you can take advantage of all iPadOS features since this tablet fully supports Apple's latest software update.

This tablet comes in a renewed capacity and might feature some cosmetic imperfections which won't be visible at an arm's length. But, this tablet can be passed up as brand new easily, and topped off with Amazon's 90-day guarantee, you can rest assured your purchase is going to be solid.

Renewed products tend to sell out very fast so head over to the link below to secure yourself a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) 12.9in Tablet - $499

