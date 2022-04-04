One Year of PS Now Still Available For $60 and It Should Convert to the New $120 PS Plus Premier Tier 

From the looks of it, players can still officially buy a one-year PS Now subscription, which should give access to PlayStation Plus Premium this June.

Last week, Sony finally announced its all-new PS Plus plans, including its merger with PS Now and the addition of three different subscription tiers, including PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. The Premier tier will cost $119.99 on a yearly basis and will provide all of the benefits included with the Essential and Extra tiers, in addition to adding up 340 additional PS3, PS2, PS Vita, and original PlayStation games. Also, this tier will include time-limited game trials for subscribers.

Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION Mod Gets Stunning Trailer

During its announcement, Sony also confirmed that players with an active PS Now subscription will automatically be migrated to the new PlayStation Plus Premium tier with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch.

The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We’re working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed. More details to come on the games we’ll have on our new PlayStation Plus service.

Interestingly, Sony is seemingly still offering one year of PS Now for just $60, which allows purchasers to save up to at least $60 when this subscription converts to the $120 PS Plus Premier tier later this year. There also seems to be a link for those in the UK wanting to benefit from this ‘deal’.

As you can imagine, PlayStation users are reporting to be stacking up on several years of PS Now subscriptions in order to benefit most from this apparent loophole. It should be noted that the link above might not work in all regions, and some players have reported receiving a “Not available for purchase” message on the page. It seems, however, that a confirmation of the purchase still pops up on the right side of the page in order to purchase the subscription.

Did this ‘deal’ work for you? How many years of PS Now did you purchase in advance? Hit the comments down below.