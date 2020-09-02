When you are talking about new smartphones in the market, ZTE is not the company that often comes to the mind. However, over the past couple of weeks, ZTE has been teasing the Axon 20 5G, and it makes sense too because this is the first time a commercially available smartphone is going to bring an under-display fingerprint camera. Yes, you have read that right. We know about under-display fingerprint sensors, but now the cameras are also going under-display. The ZTE Axon 5G is now official and brings fairly mid-range specs, but let's admit it, no one is here for the specs.

ZTE Axon 20 5G is the First Smartphone to Have Under-Display Camera, Sports a Snapdragon 765G, Up to 8GB of RAM, and 4,220 mAh Battery

As far as the specs are concerned, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is not breaking any barriers and is playing safe. It comes with the tried and tested Snapdragon 765G, up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage, and is powered by a decent 4,220 mAh of battery.

On the rear, you have a quad-camera setup with the main camera being the 64-megapixel sensor, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and additional two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor that lies under the screen, as does the fingerprint sensor.

Getting this technology to work was not easy, to begin with. As per ZTE, the ZTE Axon 5G uses this under-display camera tech with the help of a combination of five different technologies. For starters, a special display material is needed, then a dual control chip, a drive circuit, and a special pixel matrix, along with a self-developed shooting algorithm. All these technologies work in tandem to make this technology work and to be honest, it works really well.

The phone also sports a 6.92 FHD+ display, and we have already stated the RAM/storage options that you will get. For those interested, the phone is currently available in four colours that are Blue, Black, Purple, and Orage. The pricing for these models is listed below for your consideration.

6GB + 128GB: CNY 2198 (~$322)

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2498 (~$366)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2798 (~$410)

Do keep in mind that at the time of writing, there is no official word on whether this phone is going to be released outside the Chinese market, but seeing how this definitely is a step in the right direction, we are looking forward to seeing what other companies are going to do.