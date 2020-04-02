Zoom Gets Banned at SpaceX Following Privacy Concerns

Yesterday we reported how Zoom's end-to-end encryption is not as secure as one would think because the company has its own definition of such encryption. Normally, when we are talking about end-to-end encryption, it means that all the information that is being shared during the video or audio call has absolutely no way of being accessed by an outsider, even the company.

Turns out, in Zoom's case, the company does have access to the meetings that are taking place, and if this gets into rogue hands, it can easily be used to conduct spying through calls, not something that any company would need.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of companies, including Elon Musk's SpaceX have been conducting their meetings primarily through Zoom. However, it seems that SpaceX will no longer be using Zoom following the report.

The report suggests that Musk's company has banned and disabled any sort of access to Zoom's video conferencing services, and people are now advised to use texts, calls, or emails instead. This move is not surprising at all. End-to-end encryption is how we, the consumers, expect our data to be safe and while an average consumer would not consider themselves as important, big businesses like SpaceX and several other would definitely be taken aback if something like this surfaces.

There is also information present that attackers can easily use this loophole of sorts to gain access to the credentials of people who are using Zoom. This privacy concern has emerged just in time as Zoom has started to gain the traction following the pandemic. People and companies all over the world are relying on this video conferencing services to conduct their daily businesses as well as online classes.

However, with such privacy concerns, things do not look good for Zoom at the time of writing. Zoom founder Eric Yuan said in a statement that they are currently looking into all the security concerns that are raised and trying to solve them as soon as possible. Additionally, he also stated that Zoom was not launched with such foresight that in a matter of just a few weeks, the majority of the world will start using this service for a number of purposes such as socializing, conducting businesses, and taking classes.

Clearly, this issue is not something that can be taken lightly. We are currently only aware of SpaceX banning Zoom but if this situation is not taken care of, more companies can follow suit.

