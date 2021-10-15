Zelda: Breath of the Wild Visuals Reach New Heights in New 8K Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild visuals reach new heights in a brand new modding showcase video that has been shared online a few hours ago.

The 8K resolution video, which has been put shared online by Digital Dreams, shows how great the game can look on PC with the proper mods and the Beyond all Limits ray tracing Global Illumination ReShade preset. You can check out the video below.

Dark Souls 3 Versus Bloodborne DLC Final Bosses Battle Video Shows How Far the Modding Scene Has Gone

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.