Zelda: Breath of the Wild Visuals Reach New Heights in New 8K Video
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild visuals reach new heights in a brand new modding showcase video that has been shared online a few hours ago.
The 8K resolution video, which has been put shared online by Digital Dreams, shows how great the game can look on PC with the proper mods and the Beyond all Limits ray tracing Global Illumination ReShade preset. You can check out the video below.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers freedoms I’ve not felt since Metal Gear Solid V, with a world sculpted with the detail of The Witcher 3, and the verticality of Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles X. The combat has a touch of Dark Souls influence, and the survival and possibilities the world around you offers almost feel a tiny bit Minecraft inspired. It’s the best bits of many worlds, while still retaining that incredible charm and polish Nintendo are known for – with no bugs I noticed, too! In an open world game that heavily uses complicated physics for many puzzles. A rare delight.
