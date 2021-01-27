Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skyward Sword Recreation Demo Showcased in New Video
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modding has been making some incredible steps forward lately, and now overworld editing has become a possibility.
Modder Waikuteru shared on his YouTube channel a new video that showcases a The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword recreation demo made possible by his recent discoveries. In the video, Waikuteru goes in-depth about his discoveries as well, making it a quite interesting watch.
Despite having been released years ago, players are still discovering new things in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Back in December, a new memory storage glitch has been discovered, effectively unlocking a New Game Plus mode.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. The game is among the next Switch exclusives, as highlighted by Dave in his review.
It offers freedoms I’ve not felt since Metal Gear Solid V, with a world sculpted with the detail of The Witcher 3, and the verticality of Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles X. The combat has a touch of Dark Souls influence, and the survival and possibilities the world around you offers almost feel a tiny bit Minecraft inspired. It’s the best bits of many worlds, while still retaining that incredible charm and polish Nintendo are known for – with no bugs I noticed, too! In an open world game that heavily uses complicated physics for many puzzles. A rare delight.
With a gorgeous world filled with seemingly infinite possibilities, it’s impossible not to recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The long delays and wait has resulted in an incredibly polished freeform experience unlike any open world game I’ve ever played before. Even after making the credits roll, I know there are shrines and side quests out there still waiting for me – and I can’t wait to go back.
