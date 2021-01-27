Zelda: Breath of the Wild Skyward Sword Recreation Demo Showcased in New Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modding has been making some incredible steps forward lately, and now overworld editing has become a possibility.

Modder Waikuteru shared on his YouTube channel a new video that showcases a The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword recreation demo made possible by his recent discoveries. In the video, Waikuteru goes in-depth about his discoveries as well, making it a quite interesting watch.

Despite having been released years ago, players are still discovering new things in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Back in December, a new memory storage glitch has been discovered, effectively unlocking a New Game Plus mode.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. The game is among the next Switch exclusives, as highlighted by Dave in his review.