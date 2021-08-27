Zelda: Breath of the Wild Looks Like a Next-Gen Game With ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features a great art direction that can be made to look even better on PC with the right mods.

Digital Dreams recently shared a new 8K resolution video showcasing the latest main entry in the series with ray tracing reshade preset Beyond All Limits. Needless to say, the game looks amazing, providing us a glimpse at what a true next-gen Zelda could look like.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best entries in the series ever by reading our review.