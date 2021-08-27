Zelda: Breath of the Wild Looks Like a Next-Gen Game With ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild features a great art direction that can be made to look even better on PC with the right mods.
Digital Dreams recently shared a new 8K resolution video showcasing the latest main entry in the series with ray tracing reshade preset Beyond All Limits. Needless to say, the game looks amazing, providing us a glimpse at what a true next-gen Zelda could look like.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best entries in the series ever by reading our review.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers freedoms I’ve not felt since Metal Gear Solid V, with a world sculpted with the detail of The Witcher 3, and the verticality of Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles X. The combat has a touch of Dark Souls influence, and the survival and possibilities the world around you offers almost feel a tiny bit Minecraft inspired. It’s the best bits of many worlds, while still retaining that incredible charm and polish Nintendo are known for – with no bugs I noticed, too! In an open world game that heavily uses complicated physics for many puzzles. A rare delight.
With a gorgeous world filled with seemingly infinite possibilities, it’s impossible not to recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The long delays and wait has resulted in an incredibly polished freeform experience unlike any open world game I’ve ever played before. Even after making the credits roll, I know there are shrines and side quests out there still waiting for me – and I can’t wait to go back.