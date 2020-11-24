Zalman Introduces the N4 Mid-Tower PC case featuring a large amount of fan mounting locations and great compatibility for graphics card length, CPU cooler height, and PSU length. Featuring a mesh air intake and a tempered glass side panel to allow easy viewing of internal components. Zalman has yet to reveal pricing or when the N4 PC case will be available for purchase.

Zalman announces the N4 mid-tower PC case featuring a front panel capable of supporting triple 140 mm fans

The design of the N4 Mid-Tower PC case offers a simple black color scheme with a mesh front panel and a tempered glass side panel. The front panel design features a unique design that allows for three 120 mm fans or three 140 mm fans to act as an air-intake, which is then exhausted through either the top or the rear of the case.

For cooling, this PC case features support for up to six fans, with the front panel featuring support for either three 120 or 140 mm fans and the rear having a single 120 mm fan, while the top features support for two 120 mm fans.

The 4 mm tempered glass side panel is attached to the case through four thumb screws allowing for easy removal but keeps this side panel stable and secured. This tempered glass side panel is slightly tinted to ensure that any messy cables are hidden, but the graphics card or CPU cooler's lights are easily seen.

The front IO for the N4 PC case features two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, and a headphone jack and a microphone jack. While this case doesn't feature any USB Type-C ports, the offered ports allow for easy connectivity for a keyboard and mouse or a flash drive with the USB 3.0 port.

For compatibility, the N4 PC case features support for a maximum graphics card length of 305 mm, a CPU cooler height of up to 163 mm. This case is also able to support a maximum PSU length of 180 mm.

Zalman has yet to announce pricing for the N4 PC case or when this PC case will be purchased.