Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana New Major PC Update Improves Vastly Visuals, Adds Local Co-Op

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana received a major update on PC, introducing a lot of improvements, as well as a new feature that is not available in the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo, Switch releases.

The new update introduces some major visual enhancements as well as improved animations, support for high-refresh monitors, HBAO+ support, a high-quality texture pack and much more.

  • Arbitrary main rendering resolution enabled
  • Improved frame-pacing and animation sync accuracy at all framerates
  • Improved menu opening/closing behavior
  • Character and enemy animations now correctly timed at 100+ FPS
  • Support for high-refresh monitors and >60 Hz V-sync
  • Replaced ineffective anti-aliasing blur filter with high-quality screenspace AA
  • Bloom, refraction, and glare post-processing effects now scale with resolution
  • Minimap rendering resolution now adapts to rendering resolution, preventing pixelated map at high resolution
  • Greatly improved quality of menu backgrounds (replacing low-res screen capture)
  • Improved standard shadow filtering without performance loss, plus two new, higher quality filter options
  • Added option for rendering additional environment shadows
  • Added supersampling/subsampling option (which also affects secondary 3D rendering)
  • Improved shadow rendering performance by preventing unnecessary memory traffic
  • Fixed animation speed of HUD elements at >30 FPS (e.g. full health bar)
  • Improved the quality of volumetric lighting
  • Implemented HBAO+ ambient occlusion as alternative higher-quality SSAO option
  • Added a draw distance setting which applies to grass/clutter, monsters and NPCs
  • Implemented anisotropic filtering setting
  • Added high-quality texture pack (generated from original sources, partially with AI upsampling, and full mipmaps)
  • Character poses in the equip menu now update at >30 FPS

Input, stability and more have also been improved by the new Ys VIII update.

INPUT/UI
  • Improved camera mouse controls, replacing joystick emulation with direct 1:1 control
  • Movement keys are now individually bindable
  • Added keybinding for walking (slow movement) with keyboard/mouse controls
  • Changed default bindings to fit common usage by PC gamers
STABILITY
  • Fixed multiple video memory leaks
  • Fixed potential crash when switching between languages
  • Switched to 64-bit build to prevent address space fragmentation issues in long sessions
  • Improved render thread synchronization to prevent specific types of race condition crashes
  • Removed superfluous asset encryption
MISCELLANEOUS
  • Fixed unlocking of some achievements when playing with mouse/keyboard controls
  • Fixed several typos and dialogue/text issues throughout the game
  • Fixed slightly-too-low cloud save limit when using a very large number of saves

The new update also introduces local co-op multiplayer to Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. This will not make the game any easier, as all player-controlled characters do not benefit from the halved damage AI-controlled character get in single-player mode.

  • Need to supply two Xinput controllers
  • You must have 2 or more characters in the party in order for the second player to join the game.
  • SP is shared
  • Second player does not receive the “AI cheats” (ie. AI controlled characters only take half damage, whereas second player in co-op mode will take the full amount of damage.)
  • Not officially supported and limited support will be available for troubleshooting

To enable co-op mode:

  • Open Steam libraries through the Steam client
  • Right-click on Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, and click “Properties”
  • Click “Set Launch Options”
  • Input “--coop” into the parameter and click “OK.”
  • Launch the game
  • Press “Start” on the second controller to enable second player

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana was released in an extremely bad state, but with the latest update, it has become the definitive version of the game.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

