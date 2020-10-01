Cult Classic JRPG Ys Origin Comes to Nintendo Switch

When you think of classic JRPG series, it's hard not to think of Square Enix stalwarts like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest. Others that come to mind are the Tales series from Bandai Namco or Monster Hunter by Capcom. Still, for those who love a classic JRPG experience, it's hard to not recommend the long-running Ys series. Following on from Ys VIII and IX, Ys Origin looks to expand the series on the switch. Today marks the release of the game on the Nintendo eShop for £17.99 or your local equivalent.

I can certainly recommend Ys Origin. I've played it myself and it's very good, that's as simple as that. If you want to read a more detailed review our very own Kai reviewed it, giving the PS4 port 8.2/10.

Much like the PS4 port, this has also been handled by Dotemu. This version of Ys Origin will feature all additions made to the game since the original release. This includes the speedrun mode featured in the Xbox One port as well as touches and polish to make this the definitive edition of the game. So what are the features of Ys Origin? Well, here you go:

Unique Playable Heroes: Slash through demon hordes as the powerful holy knight Yunica Tovah or bring down foes with devastating magic as the sorcerer Hugo Fact.

Incredible Boss Battles: Brave spectacular showdowns against massive and immensely powerful beasts, using wits to gain the upper hand against formidable titans.

Intuitive Action: Easy to learn combat brings heroes into the action quickly while still offering depth to keep the action engaging and challenging.

Added Speedrunning: Make saving the world look easy while racing to complete Ys Origin's engrossing adventure in record time via its speedrun mode.

A Compelling Quest: Fight through a towering pillar crawling with demons in a vital search for the Goddesses that have abandoned the world in humanity’s hour of need.

Modern Refinements: Smart touches and all-around polish make this classic shine the way it was always meant to be experienced.

You can watch the launch trailer for Ys Origins on the Nintendo Switch right here: