YouTuber Crashes His Car To Test The iPhone 14 Pro’s Crash Detection Feature

Apple introduced the new iPhone 14 Pro models and Apple Watch Series 8 with a plethora of major features for safety and utility. The new Crash Detection feature calls emergency services automatically when it detects that a user has been in a car crash. Well, a YouTuber literally took the liberty to test out the feature. To our surprise, the Crash Detection feature worked flawlessly on the new iPhone 14 Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro's Car Detection Feature is Reliable as Shown in Latest Car Crash Test

The Crash Detection test is conducted by none other than TechRax, who published a video today on YouTube. He and his team performed several crashes until the vehicle hit the target. Take note that there was no driver in the car and everything was arranged to work wirelessly. The iPhone 14 Pro was attached to the headrest of the driver's seat as it was smashed into the stationary vehicle several times to invoke Crash Detection.

The test consisted of various near misses. To make sure that the car crashed, the YouTuber created a roadblock with dilapidated vehicles. Finally, the car successfully crashed into the wall of broken-down vehicles. After checking the car, there appeared to be a short delay before the iPhone 14 Pro initiated the Crash Detection feature. An emergency countdown with a siren was observed which was canceled by the team before the call was initiated to the emergency services. You can check out the video below for more details.

In another attempt, the car caught more speed and rammed into the wall of vehicles again where the hood of the car was severely damaged. Nonetheless, the iPhone 14 Pro initiated the Crash Detection feature again. This shows that the feature is reliable in case of emergencies and should be enabled at all times. The test is as good as it would be in real-world situations. Henceforth, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8 users should feel confident that the feature works reliably.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new safety feature? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.