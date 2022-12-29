You Will No Longer Be Able To Use WhatsApp On iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, And Other Phones

WhatsApp is one of the most popular internet messaging apps on smartphones. The platform is available on a wide range of iPhone and Android smartphones that you can download and use for free. WhatsApp is gradually introducing new features to the mix to enhance the user experience, including the Stories feature in the Status tab. However, the platform drops support for older smartphones from time to time. According to the latest, WhatsApp will soon drop support for Apple's older iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

WhatsApp to soon drop support for iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c by December 31, 2022

According to GizChina, WhatsApp will soon drop support for iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c along with almost 50 other devices by December 31. Besides these iPhone models, the list includes Samsung's Galaxy S3, HTC Desire 500, and much more. Take note that WhatsApp is no longer available for devices running iOS 10 or iOS 11. This means that WhatsApp was already discontinued on iPhone 5c and iPhone 5.

iPhone 5 in "Black & Slate" and "White & Silver" Color Options

Apple launched the iPhone 5 back in 2012 with an A6 chip that ran iOS 6. The iPhone 5c was launched in 2013 with the same chip and both devices have been updated until 2019 with iOS 10.3.4. If you happen to own an iPhone 5s, you will still be able to use WhatsApp. However, be sure to update to the latest firmware in order to keep using the messaging platform. WhatsApp states that it drops support for older phones to improve the experience for users on modern smartphones.

To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.

Currently, WhatsApp is available on the App Store and Play Store for free and requires iOS 12 or newer versions. It would be best if you keep a backup of your chats and data if you are using the listed smartphones. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.