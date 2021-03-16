You Might Soon Be Able to Skip Full-Fledged iOS Updates on iPhone and Only Opt For Security Updates

Apple is gearing up to release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to the public soon. At this point in time, the builds are part of the testing phase and the fourth beta has been released to developers for testing purposes. The update can be considered a major one pertaining to the number of features Apple is looking to bring to the table. While big fixes and performance enhancements are part of the mix, Apple also bundles security updates in the same build. However, it looks like things are about to change. That's right, Apple might soon allow you to install iOS security updates separately from other updates as suggested in the new beta code.

Apple Could Soon Allow You to Install Security Updates Separately on Your iPhone and iPad

As mentioned earlier, iOS 14.5 beta 4 houses some hidden changes that might be coming to the platform - the ability to install security updates separately from other updates. Discovered by 9to5mac, Apple is devising a way to rollout standalone security updates. Up until now, Apple bundled everything in a single update. It would house all the new features, performance improvements, bug fixes, as well as Security updates. What this means is that users did not have the option available to install one aspect of the app, whether it is the security or the new features.

According to the latest findings, a new section has been added to the iOS software menu which details that APple will provide separate security updates for iPhone and iPad users. It will be up to users to install full iOS updates or just the security updates. While macOS already offers a similar means of conduct, we're not sure what else is part of the mix from Apple.

Other than this, it is also not clear how the new system will work. The code in iOS 14.5 beta mentions that once you download a security update, you might be required to delete it before you go on and install the new iOS update. If Apple goes ahead with its plans, the company will be able to release security updates for the previous iOS versions even if the new one is out. Apple released iOS 14.4.1 for iPhone and iPad users recently that fixed a WebKit breach. This might be how Apple will go about things in the future.

Lastly. we are not sure when might Apple see fit to implement that changes. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys posted on the latest, so do stick around. Also, share your thoughts with us in the comments.