You Can Now Buy Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable for $35 Following AirPods Max Launch

Apple today has seen fit to announce the all-new AirPods Max, extending the AirPods lineup. The AirPods Max features a digital crown and swappable cushions that can be attached magnetically. Overall, the design looks pretty sleek, However, aside from the AirPods Max, Apple also silently updated its online store with a Lightning to 3.5mm bi-directional audio cable. The audio cable is priced at $35 which can be used with the AirPods Max.

Apple Introduces a Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable for AirPods Max - Available at $35

The Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable is a pretty standard accessory, Measuring at 1.2 meters or almost 4 feet in length, the cable features a Lightning connector on one end and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the other. The accessory was surfacing the Apple Store on Tuesday and appeared on Apple's online store as a recommended item when you order the new AirPods Max.

Apple Seeds Release Candidate Builds of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3 – Download Now

According to Apple, the Lightning to 3,5mm audio cable can be used to connect the new AirPods Max and Beats Solo Pro headphones to audio devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack. What this means is that if you own a piece of equipment that does not support wireless connectivity, you can use the new audio cable to connect them. This means that the AirPods Max can be used in AirPlanes and other areas where wireless connectivity is absent.

Since one end of the audio cable features a Lightning connector and the other end features a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can also use the cable with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod. Moreover, you can also use the cable with your car's stereo. It can be in audio-in as well as audio-out ports.

The audio cable is available in two color options - black and white. You can get your hands on the cable for $35 from Apple's online store right now. That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.