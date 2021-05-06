You Can Now Ask Siri to Play Music from Deezer on Your HomePod or HomePod mini

Deezer has announced that you can use Siri to play music from their library of songs right on the HomePod or HomePod mini.

Deezer Music Streaming Service Now Works Natively with HomePod and HomePod mini

You can play music straight to the HomePod or HomePod mini using AirPlay. But, it is not quite 'native' support. Today, Deezer has announced that you can ask Siri to play music from Deezer straight on your HomePod or HomePod mini. This means you do not have to pull out your iPhone or iPad in order to play songs. Just ask Siri and the assistant will do it for you.

If you want to make this feature work, you must be subscribed to either Premium, HiFi, Family or Student tiers. It takes a little bit of setup, but it is totally worth it.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad

app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on the home icon on the top left hand corner and then select Home Settings

on the top left hand corner and then select Select your name under the People section

under the section Under the Media section, select Default Media and set it to Deezer

Now simply ask Siri to play a song and it will pull it right from Deezer. If you do not want to go through the above mentioned steps, that is fine too. Simply ask Siri to play a song and end the command with 'on Deezer.'