Yeston Goes Crazy With Anime-Themed Radeon RX 7900 Sakura Series Graphics Cards

Yeston has finally launched its brand new Radeon RX 7900 Sakura series GPUs featuring an anime theme in a very colorful housing.

Yeston Adopts Colorful Anime-Theme For Brand New Radeon RX 7900 Sakura Series Graphics Cards

The new Yeston Radeon RX 7900 SAKURA graphics cards come with a removable front face, allowing the user to remove the plate and replace it with a new compatible plate design. This concept uses a concept that PowerColor is trying for the upcoming Red Devil series, in that the companies are allowing users to have more customization to their builds.

However, PowerColor is much different as the back plate is the focus, not the front plate, like the Yeston Radeon RX 7900 SAKURA. The company posted several images on its Weibo account from the recent unboxing, which gave fans and users an idea of the depth of customization that the graphics card has.

The new Yeston Radeon RX 7900 SAKURA graphics card shows three fans in the design, each a different color (purple, teal, and pink). It uses the company's SUGAR proprietary cooling technology that uses heat dissipation. Yeston has also designed a bright plate injection mold and created one of the few striking graphics card boxes that sway from the norm we would see in the entire GPU marketplace. The Yeston Radeon RX 7900 Sakura graphics cards are covered with the new Anime-theme including the packaging.

2 of 9

There will be two models in the Yeston SAKURA AMD graphics card series — one based on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and one based on the XTX variant. The Yeston SAKURA RX 7900 XT will retail for ¥7399, and the XTX model will retail for ¥7999. The currency exchange for the two is equal to $1,060 and $1,147, respectively. The Yeston GPUs generally sell on Taobao, and will probably not see a global release.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Yeston (Weibo)